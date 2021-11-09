Big 12 eyeing as many as 9 of 10 teams bowl-eligible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The bizarre nature of the college football season in the Big 12 can be summed up by the fact that TCU and Texas Tech, both having already fired their coaches, could be headed to bowl games in a few short weeks.
In fact, half the league's 10 schools already have reached the six-win threshold after Kansas State handled Kansas and Iowa State romped past Texas last weekend. They joined fourth-ranked Oklahoma, which at 9-0 is eyeing a spot in the college football playoff, 10th-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 18 Baylor in ensuring they'll be playing in the postseason.