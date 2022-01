SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift UTEP to a 59-54 win over UTSA on Sunday.

Jorell Saterfield had 15 points for UTEP (11-8, 4-3 Conference USA). Souley Boum added 11 points. Tydus Verhoeven had three blocks. Jamari Sibley had a career-high five blocks plus 4 points.