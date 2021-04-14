Bieber excels, Indians outlast Giolito, White Sox 2-0 in 10 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 12:47 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitched three-hit ball over nine innings for Cleveland while Lucas Giolito nearly matched him before the Indians broke through in the 10th to beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Tuesday night.
The matchup between All-Star aces sure lived up to its billing.
ANDREW SELIGMAN