Bey, Davis combine for 9 3s, Washington beats Cal 84-63 Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 1:34 a.m.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a season-high 20 points, Daejon Davis hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Washington beat California 84-63 on Thursday night.
Bey tied his career high with four 3-pointers and Davis shot 7 of 10 from the field. Terrell Brown Jr. added 19 points and eight assists and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 11 points and three blocks for Washington (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12).