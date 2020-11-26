https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Benjamin-scores-23-to-carry-UAB-past-Alcorn-St-15755242.php
Benjamin scores 23 to carry UAB past Alcorn St. 99-50
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 23 points as UAB routed Alcorn State 99-50 on Wednesday.
Kassim Nicholson had 16 points for UAB (1-0). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 10 points.
Kurk Lee had 14 points for the Braves (0-1). Tyree Corbett added 11 points.
