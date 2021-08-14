Bellinger sends Dodgers past Mets 2-1 in 10 innings JERRY BEACH, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 11:11 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Mets 2-1 on Saturday night after Will Smith homered in the seventh for the first hit off New York starter Taijuan Walker.
The 10-inning win was the second in two nights for the Dodgers, who were 1-12 in extra-inning games entering the series opener Friday.