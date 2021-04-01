Bellinger has homer negated, Rox play small ball in 8-5 win PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 8:10 p.m.
1 of14 Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner grounds into a double play against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, right, tags out Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz who was trying to score on a ground ball hit by pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza in the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, scores on a wild pitch thrown by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies during a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts flies out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez to end the top of the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story connects for a single off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager watches his RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and Rockies' C.J. Cron collide as Cron scores on a wild pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, right, pulls relief pitcher Jimmy Nelson as catcher Will Smith looks on after Nelson gave up an RBI-single to Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
DENVER (AP) — On an afternoon Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 Thursday in their season opener.
The Rockies scored runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles.