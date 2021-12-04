Baylor holds on for Big 12 title, knocks Okla St out of CFP STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 4:32 p.m.
1 of14 Baylor running back Trestan Ebner (1) stiff arms Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Tim Heitman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Tim Heitman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Tim Heitman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes (0), and safety Tre Sterling (3) and linebacker Devin Harper (16) tackle Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts to a pass while being tackled by Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) rolls out to pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Tim Heitman/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) catches a touchdown over Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes (0) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive with 24 seconds and fifth-ranked Oklahoma State fell to ninth-ranked Baylor 21-16 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, knocking the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.
Blake Shapen threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as Baylor (11-2, College Football Playoff No. 9) took a 21-3 lead.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS