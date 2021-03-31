Baylor bigs: Flo, `Everyday Jon' help make Bear guards great STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 4:26 p.m.
Baylor forward Flo Thamba, rear, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) react to a play against Villanova in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, in this Saturday, March 27, 2021, file photo. Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Thamba, the high-energy athletic bigs who do so much inside helping guard-oriented Baylor, first met at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Johannesburg.
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) goes up for a dunk against Wisconsin in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, March 21, 2021, file photo. All-American junior Jared Butler and his backcourt mates Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague pretty much get all of the attention for the top-seeded Bears (26-2), who play a former Southwest Conference rival in the first national semifinal game Saturday. But those guards know they wouldn't be where they are now without the often interchangeable 245-pound post players _ the 6-foot-10 Thamba and and 6-8 Tchamwa Tchatchoua.
Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Villanova in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, in this Saturday, March 27, 2021, file photo.
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba, the high-energy athletic bigs who do so much inside helping guard-oriented Baylor, first met at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Johannesburg, South Africa.
That was about five years ago and far from the NCAA Final Four. It was back when the two still-growing and raw players from different countries in Central Africa created a bond because they both spoke French. But after that camp, they didn't see each other again until a pickup game two summers ago, more than 9,000 miles away in Waco, Texas.
STEPHEN HAWKINS