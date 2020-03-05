Batts layup sends Long Island past Fairleigh Dickinson

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Batts scored 13 points and his layup at the buzzer carried No. 4-seed Long Island past fifth-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson 73-72 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament Wednesday night.

The Sharks face top-seeded Robert Morris on Saturday.

Batts shot followed a three-point play by Elyjah Williams with 22 seconds to go that gave Fairleigh Dickinson a 72-71 advantage. The play capped a less than two-minute, 10-0 run by the Knights. Raiquan Clark's layup with 2:26 left put the Sharks ahead 71-62. Long Island lead 44-29 at halftime and maintained its double-digit lead until Kaleb Bishop's layup reduced the Knight's deficit to 69-60 with 3:59 remaining.

Tyrn Flowers led Long Island (15-17) with 21 points and nine rebounds, Clark scored 19 and Jermaine Jackson Jr. 10.

Williams scored 21 on 8-of-11 shooting with 12 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (11-19), Xzavier Malone-Key scored 14, Devon Dunn 11 and Jahlil Jenkins 10.

