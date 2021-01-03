Battle carries George Washington past Duquesne 75-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamison Battle had a career-high 29 points as George Washington edged past Duquesne 75-73 on Sunday.

James Bishop had 16 points and seven assists for George Washington (3-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Matt Moyer added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes (2-2, 1-1). Maceo Austin added 11 points. Tavian Dunn-Martin had 10 points.

The Colonials evened the season series against the Dukes with the win. Duquesne defeated George Washington 75-63 on Saturday.

