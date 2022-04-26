Batherson's 2nd goal comes in OT as Senators beat Devils 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Batherson also scored in regulation, Tim Stutzle had a pair of goals and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa in this matchup of teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.