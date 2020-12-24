Basketball season isn't likely to see schedule extension

Baldwin coach JJ Eads wouldn't be surprised to see a shortened basketball regular season schedule. (Star file photo) Baldwin coach JJ Eads wouldn't be surprised to see a shortened basketball regular season schedule. (Star file photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Basketball season isn't likely to see schedule extension 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN – The MHSAA is hopeful it can start winter sports season by mid-to-late January.

But the association has also indicated the season would end in late March and the spring season would start and end at its normal time.

MHSAA officials note spring athletes lost their entire season last year because of COVID 19 and there doesn’t seem to be general interest to extend the end of the season to late June or maybe even early July.

There are some who feel extending the conclusion of both winter and spring seasons would be beneficial to all athletes involved.

“I thought with it being this late already that they would think of extending (winter sports) a week or two,” Baldwin boys basketball coach JJ Eads said. “I was a little surprised they weren’t going to extend spring sports. I think (basketball) will only be able to get 8 to 10 (regular season) games in.

“We’ll be lucky to get half our games in if we are able to start by the end of January.”

Three basketball games a week most likely would be allowed, MHSAA officials have indicated.