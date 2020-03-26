Baseball coach hoping to have a season

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's Zach Englehart is still hoping to go from one sport to another at Baldwin.

Englehart coached the boys team in basketball. He's also serving as the new varsity baseball coach but the season is suspended because of the coronavirus. There's no word yet on when and if the MHSAA will reinstate spring sports.

Englehart formerly was the head varsity coach at Akron-Fairgrove for two seasons. He also played baseball there and was first-team all-conference four years as a catcher and as a center fielder.

Englehart was Duane Roberts' assistant last season and filled in late in the season. He decided to apply for the job for this year.

"I just love coaching," he said. "Duane was the one who convinced me to take over the job."

Baldwin had its first practice on March 12 and the basketball team played on Thursday. Late in the week, the spring season was suspended.

"Everybody is in the same boat right now," he added.

Englehart said he had between 12 and 15 players.