Baseball coach disappointed with cancellation of season

BALDWIN -- Zach Englehart was scheduled to make his debut this spring as Baldwin's new baseball coach.

But the season was recently cancelled, along with all other spring sports, because of the coronavirus issue.

Englehart realized cancellation was a strong possibility but was still disappointed with the news.

"It wasn't too surprising but it really bummed me out," he said. "I was really looking forward to the season."

Because basketball was being played before the spring season was canceled, Englehart had not yet had a practice with his team. He figured Logan Theisen, Dexter Hossler and Darrion Hayter would have been among the top players, along with Ian Lemieux. Anthony Austin and Carmelo Lindsey had also considered baseball.

One the restrictions are lifted, Englehart would like to have some individual summer instructional baseball workouts with his team.

He was junior varsity boys basketball coach and hopes to be involved in that, along with varsity coach JJ Eads, if it takes place during the summer.

"A lot of my guys are doing instructional things at home yet," he said.