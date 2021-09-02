Ball State pulls away for 31-21 win over Western Illinois

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Drew Plitt threw two long touchdown passes to Justin Hall and Ball State pulled away in the second half for a 31-21 victory over Western Illinois in a nonconference season opener on Thursday night.

Plitt connected with Hall for a 49-yard score midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and fired a 48-yard scoring strike to Hall midway through the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead. Carson Steele raced 37 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14 and Jake Chanove added a 35-yard field goal to cap Ball State's scoring. Plitt completed 17 of 28 passes for 188 yards and the two scores. Will Jones carried 18 times for 93 yards and a TD, while Steele added 79 yards on seven totes.