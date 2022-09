MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — John Paddock threw for three touchdowns and Ball State beat Murray State 31-0 on Saturday for the Cardinals' first win of the season and their first shutout in 14 years.

Carson Steele added 151 yards on 25 carries, including a 1-yard score that made it 31-0. Paddock was 27-of-44 passing for 217 yards with an interception.