Baldwins boys start season next week

Baldwin basketball coach JJ Eads instructs his team during a Monday practice. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - It's one more week of preseason practice for Baldwin's boys basketball team.

The Panthers, under new coach JJ Eads, will open the season at home next Tuesday against Traverse City Christian. Another home game is set for Dec. 12 with Pentwater.

Baldwin had a scrimmage on Saturday at home against two Class C schools. The previous week, Baldwin had scrimmaged larger schools at Morey Courts.

"This time, it was against schools more our size," Eads said. "It was good playing different schools."

Progress, he said, is being made.

"We're down to about nine players," Eads said. "We're still stressing fundamentals on both sides of the ball. They're starting to understand what we're asking them to do, so that's good to see."

The JV teams has eight to 10 players on the roster and also scrimmagd on Saturday.

"We're allowed four scrimmages and we'll have another one on Thursday against White Cloud," Eads said. "It starts at 5:30. Over Christmas break, we'll go over to Evart."