Baldwin volleyball team preparing for season

Baldwin's volleyball team was slated to start practices on Wednesday. (Star file photo) Baldwin's volleyball team was slated to start practices on Wednesday. (Star file photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin volleyball team preparing for season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - Baldwin's volleyball squad graduated a dream team player in Jenna Johnson last year but coach Duane Roberts has a good supply of returning players to help make the Panthers very competitive in the West Michigan D League.

Savannah Bloom is slated to be an all-around player for the Panthers.

Monique Rowland is a senior middle hitter for the Panthers, and a strong back-row player.

"Replacing Jenna as my setter is Abigail Oisten," Roberts said. "She'll be attacking when she is not setting. Ciera Pieske will be returning as one of the setters and will be an all-around player.

"Kendra Washington will be returning as well. She'll be attacking from the outside and a little bit from the opposite. I'm planning on her serving, and she's a lefty. I'm going to have Arianna Burrell. She was a freshman player but she's returning and I'm counting on her playing as well."

Johnson was a four-year varsity player and starter.

"But I'm excited on what these varsity girls will bring to the table and how they'll step up," Roberts said. "I'm working on a few girls coming up for their freshmen year if all goes well, maybe a quarter or halfway through the season."