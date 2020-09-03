Baldwin volleyball team opens season

Baldwin coach Duane Roberts led his team to its opening-season matches on Wednesday. (Star file photo)

BALDWIN - Baldwin's volleyball team made its season debut at Buckley on Tuesday, losing 2-0 to the host school and 2-0 to Farwell in nonleague action.

Buckley is in a nonrestricted region, allowing it to host the matches.

"The girls played pretty well," Roberts said. "This was the first time the girls have been on an actual court. I have a young team. My team showed up. You could see players all over the court moving."

Roberts saluted freshman Naomi Marsh-Robinson "for coming in and playing as a freshman. Captain Monique Rowland had some hits, blocks and attacks. Cierra Pieske had some great attacks."

Abigail Oisten and Kendra Washington had strong serves and Arionna Burrell had some strong attacks, Rob-erts added.

He recognized Rachel Carpenter for playing strong defense

"As a first-time varsity player, she did well," Roberts said.

Penelope Lapham also had a strong performance, he added

"Overall, I'm proud of my girls," Roberts said. "They have some things to work on such as communication, coverage and learning a new system. It was great to play those two teams."

Roberts is looking forward to moving indoors. Baldwin is currently practicing at Webber Township outdoor courts.