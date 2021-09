BALDWIN – Baldwin’s volleyball team only had one match last week on Sept. 21 against Manistee Catholic Central.

The Panthers lost that match 3-2.

“It was a great game,” Baldwin coach Duane Roberts said. “Cierra Pieske got hurt close to the end of the fourth match. There were a couple of calls by a line judge that kind of hurt us from not understanding what a foot fault was.

“Viewing the film later showed my paper never foot-faulted. But that’s not neither here nor there. Players who stepped up majorly in that game were Arionna Burrell with her serves. Autumn Heighton contributed points as well. We had a better performance out of Krista Simmons, who is finding herself. Naomi-Marsh Robinson is doing great on kills and serves.”

Abigail Oisten also has done well in kills, Roberts said. Lejla Haznederavic has had strong performances, he added.

Baldwin will be at Mason County Eastern on Thursday. A match at Crossroads was canceled because of COVID at CCA.