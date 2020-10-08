Baldwin volleyball team at home on Thursday

BALDWIN - The home volleyball season ends for Baldwin this week including a home match on Thursday against West Michigan opponent Bear Lake.

The Panthers also played Brethren at home on Tuesday.

Also on the schedule is a match at Pentwater on Oct. 13 in the West Michigan D tournament on Oct. 17 in Mesick.

Last Thursday, Baldwin lost at Mesick in West Michigan D League action 25-7, 25-8, 25-6.

The Panthers struggled in other matches, coach Duane Roberts said, while playing at Buckley on Friday and at Farwell in a quad on Saturday against the host school, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Traverse City Christian.

The Panthers were coming off a 3-1 win over Mason County Eastern on Sept. 29.

Baldwin was led by senior Monique Rowland.

"We talk a lot more this year," Rowland said of her team, which got off to a 4-0 start in the West Michigan D League. "We cover each other. We have a closer bond. We can play a lot better."

Communication can still improve, she added

This is Rowland's fourth varsity season and it's been her best one.

"I think we all want it a little bit more this year," she said, adding having to play outdoors before coming inside because of COVID restrictions may have helped out in making the team tougher.

Rowland said having to wear face masks has been hampering communication to some extent.

Coverage remains a key for the Panthers, Rowland said, in their goal to limit the number of losses and keep winning.