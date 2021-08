BALDWIN - Baldwin's volleyball team continues to prepare for the season which will be starting soon.

The Panthers currently have just one nonleague match on the docket and it will come in the season opener on Sept. 7 against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.

That match will be followed by home West Michigan D League matches on Sept. 9 with Pentwater, on Sept. 16 with Pentwater and with Manistee Catholic Central on Sept. 21.

Baldwin will be at Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Sept. 23 and home with Walkerville on Sept. 28. There's also away matches on Sept 29 at Mason County Eastern.

His team has been looking at staying healthy to have effective practices. Coach Duane Roberts said on Tuesday he had nine varsity players available.

"We're going to have two teams (JV and varsity)," Roberts said. "Both teams are very young. There's a lot of inexperience. My hopeful goal is the players I have, especially with them being young, is they'll be able to build up and play for upcoming years. Right now, I only have one senior, Cierra Pieske. I'm relying heavily on my five returners from last year's varsity. Rachel Carpenter has decided to play along with Autumn Imheighton.

"We've been working on new defenses, learning team control and communication."

Becca Brink is the junior varsity coach. Nikki Bergman is junior high coach.