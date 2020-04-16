Baldwin volleyball coach hoping girls eventually will prepare for season

BALDWIN -- Baldwin volleyball coach Duane Roberts wouldn't mind making plans for the fall 2020 season, but obviously has his hands tied.

All sports have been canceled for the spring because of the coronavirus and many observers are questioning the possibility of getting things done during the summer.

"A lot of players are bummed about the spring season," Roberts said. "My volleyball girls are hoping the coronavirus passes by summer or even the beginning of August so we'll have a volleyball season this year."

Roberts usually goes into the summer months hoping he can have his girls get in some practice time to get ready for the fall season, which usually opens with practice in early April.

"If the virus passes by summer time, we hope we can have sports camps and different things like that going on," Roberts said. "Kids have not been in the gym. They've been at home and I want to make sure their nutrition value and their workout stays there.

"Workouts and exercise can still be done. My volleyball girls have their workouts from the previous summer for conditioning they can do. They can go on walks, eat right, cut back on the pop and sugar, stretch, workout get outside, enjoy yourselves and have fun with it."