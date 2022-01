BALDWIN - Baldwin volleyball coach Duane Roberts is getting his team ready for Division 4 district tournament action next week.

Baldwin will be at home and has a semifinal round game on Nov. 3. Matches will be at 6 p.m. and 7:30.

The Panthers will play either Mason County Eastern or Brethren which plays a first-round match on Monday. The title game will be on Friday.

"My hope is we can pull it together, and communicate," Roberts said. "It's anyone's district to take. We have to have the proper mentality.

"It's been an interesting season as I've been out for two weeks due to the birth of my daughter. It's been different. It's my first game being able to coach. We're working and I'm using girls who would have played JV this year.

"I've combined my JV and varsity into one solid team."