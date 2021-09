BALDWIN - Baldwin football coach Bob Watkins had the feeling it might be a tough opener at home on Friday against Vestaburg considering the fact the Panthers didn't have a preseason scrimmage.

He was right.

Vestaburg fired out to a 21-0 lead after eight minutes were gone in the first quarter and went on to a 72-8 win over the Panthers in the season opener for both teams.

Panthers didn't have enough numbers to play a preseason scrimmage.

It showed against Vestaburg.

"It was disappointing because of the score," Watkins said. "But truly there were two factors with us not having a scrimmage for the young guys to have opportunity to have contact prior to the game. They drove down the field on us. It was immaturity and youthfulness. We made a lot of mistakes."

Quarterback Carmelo Lindsey scored Baldwin's only touchdown while Demari Lanier netted the two-point conversion.

Watkins had 15 players dressed for the Vestaburg game.

Players on Watkins' list are Delonte Williams, Lindsey, Caleb Nagel, Brian Flowers, Gabriel Vanderfeld, Lanier, Seth Mabrey, Louie Jackson, Jordan Gorman, Konnor Gorman, Jacob Knapp, Jamison Hunter and Steve Hossler.