Baldwin sophomore reflects on strong volleyball season

Baldwin's Abby Oisten (24) and Penelope Lapham celebrate a win during the 2020 season. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN – Abbigail Oisten has two seasons of varsity volleyball under her belt but the best news for coach Duane Roberts is she has two years left of eligibility.

Oisten was among the reasons the Panthers improved to a second-place finish in the West Michigan D League this season.

“I think we had a pretty good season this year,” she said. “We had a lot of hard workers and a lot of hustle this year, and determination.”

Oisten showed some progress from her performance last season.

“I improved a lot,” she said. “My hitting and attacking…I definitely got better at that.”

The Panthers started out the season with a lot of wins.

“We beat Pentwater and we were pretty happy about beating them,” Oisten said. “We haven’t beaten them.”

Communication was a key reason behind the win, Oisten added.

Oisten will now prepare for the 2021 volleyball season.

“I think we’ll have a pretty good team next year too,” she said.