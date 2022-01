BALDWIN – SJ Hossler has emerged as one of Baldwin’s best boys basketball players after a 3-0 Panther start.

Hossler and his teammates were in the Baldwin gym on Monday preparing for a Thursday road game at Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy.

Hossler is a sophomore. His elder brothers, Derrick and Dexter Hossler were twins and also players for Baldwin.

“It’s going good,” Hossler said, adding is role on the court is “all-around.”

He had seven points against Pentwater. Outside shots have been a strength. He has also been a strong rebounder.

“You have to go in and show effort.”

Hossler said he’s confident going inside and taking care of things.

As a team, “we’re good but we could be better,” he said. “We need to communicate more. I want to work on driving.”

Winning the West Michigan D League and doing well in the postseason are key Panther goals, Hossler added.