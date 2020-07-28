Baldwin sophomore eager for some football

BALDWIN - Anthony Austin has been among the Baldwin football players taking advantage of midweek summer sessions at the football field to get ready for the 2020 season.

"He's a sophomore this year," Baldwin Bob Watkins said. "He's going to back up the quarterback. He's also going to be a running back as well as a receiver."

During Monday's session, "I've been working on running back plays, quarterback plays," Austin said.

He focused on running back last season. Speed is among his strengths. He's got the quickness to make it tough for defenders to catch him. Austin also has strong receiving skills.

At quarterback, Austin hopes to use his running abilities as much as possible. I can pass pretty well."

Defensively, Austin has been at defensive end and follows the ball well.

He admits he and his teammates are getting anxious to start playing football.

Austin also has been playing basketball outside.