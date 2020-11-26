Baldwin sophomore anxious to play basketball

Boatwright Boatwright Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin sophomore anxious to play basketball 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN – Baldwin girls basketball practices are on hold, along with other winter sports activities, during a state mandated-pause, but Panther players like sophomore Azariah Boatwright are anxious to get back soon.

Boatwright played on the junior varsity squad last season. This year’s teams will be the first varsity squad in two seasons.

“It went OK,” Boatwright, one of the JV team’s top players said of the 2019 season. “I’m out there to get rebounds and passes to Monique (Rowland).”

Boatwright is hoping to be among the top rebounders for the team. She’s also hoping to get a lot of baskets via putbacks.

Because of COVID restrictions, Boatwright and her teammates weren’t able to put in too much off-season basketball time.

When the team returns to action, Boatwright feels the potential is there to have a good team.

On wearing a facemask, “I don’t like it,” she said.

But she’ll be more than happy to wear it when winter sports are reinstated.