Baldwin softball officials hoping to host Troutarama tournament

BALDWIN - Local softball promoter Curt Gravatt said he's still very hopeful of having a Troutarama Softball tournament on July 22-25.

"From what I hear, they're going to make a decision (on the event) this week," Gravatt said. "From what I heard, they're going to try to have something."

He's planning on a softball tournament if the Troutarama takes place. If it doesn't take place, he said he would go to the village board to see if he could have a tournament.

"I'll have to play it by ear," he said. "A lot of the areas have canceled everything. I'm going to try to do it. As of (Monday), I have seven teams for Troutarama. I'm going to do 10 to 12 teams anyway."

Games would be on Friday and Saturday at Hollister at both fields. One of the fields has lights. Gravatt said he is planning on the annual Labor Day weekend tournament.