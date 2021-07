BALDWIN - Mason Pieske is among the Baldwin basketball seniors looking forward to the 2021-22 season.

Pieske and his teammates played Reed City at home on Monday in a summer scrimmage.

"It's been going good," he said. "We've gotten a lot of good drills in and practices."

Pieske is working at being a shooting guard. He feels the corner shots are his best weapon.

It's a better situation this summer to have practices, Pieske said. There was no summer indoor basketball last year because of COVID.

Pieske is also playing football. He will be a tailback and safety this fall for coach Bob Watkins' team.

"We will start in late summer," Pieske said

He said he also tries to get into the Baldwin weight room as often as possible.