Baldwin set to face two tough teams this week

Chris Brown (1) gets set to pass the ball for Baldwin in recent action. (Star file photo)

BALDWIN - It was set to be a challenging week for the Baldwin boys basketball team.

On Wednesday, the Panthers were set to host Mesick in a battle of league undefeated powers.

Friday, Baldwin is set to be at Brethren.

Baldwin coach JJ Eads recalls beating Mesick by from 25 to 30 points in the first game last season.

"They return a 19-1 JV squad," Eads said. "They're quick and very deep. We have to limit them at the 3-point line. They score the ball real well. They'll press."

This will be the only time the two teams play each other during a shortened season. The West Michigan D league teams play each other once for conference standings and have the option for another game which would be nonleague.

There's nine league games overall.

Brethren, Eads said, "is probably playing the best in the league right now. My thought is Brethren and Pentwater would be league favorites.

Brethren beat Pentwater by 17. They're a tough matchup. They have a big 6-8 kid down low and have great guard play and shooters. That will be a tough one."

Baldwin hosts Manistee Catholic on Monday.