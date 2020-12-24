Baldwin seniors posted strong football season

BALDWIN – Bob Watkins looks back at the 2020 Baldwin football season with fond memories of the senior talent he had on the team.

This includes Leonard McNeely, a fullback and defensive end.

“Leonard matured a lot defensively as well as offensively,” Watkins said. “This is only his second year playing. His first year, it was unknown to him and he was timid in a lot of areas.”

Dylan Hibma was a tight end and defensive end for the Panthers.

“He really matured on the blocking aspect of it,” Watkins said. “Working with Brandon (Childress), he and Leonard and Derek Mock at wide receivers they ran some bubble screens and things Brandon showed us from the college level. They were all taking turns making it work.”

Ian Lemieux was a lineman called “sneaky strong” by Watkins. “He was really dominating on the interior of the line and he played some linebacker too. I wish we had him one more year.”

All three are West Michigan D league all-conference seniors and also play basketball. Lemieux also plays baseball.