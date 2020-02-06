Baldwin senior making huge contributions

Baldwin's Darrion Hayter (45) looks for the rebound in recent action. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Baldwin senior Darrion Hayter had 12 points in his team's 80-36 win over Marion on Friday and demonstrated what a valuable factor he remains on coach JJ Eads' team.

Hayter has been especially used to be a dominant force inside, given his physical presence.

"Some nights have been going pretty well. Other nights have been up and down," he said, noting an 89-point performance against Mesick was among the team's better games.

"We just pushed the ball up the court and were passing and hitting our shots.

"I've had some good games. I usually try to get layups and putbacks. Sometimes I take the elbow shots."

Hayter, prior to last week's Pentwater game, said the key to victory was to win the rebounding battle and get the steals. The Panthers lost 57-45.

Baldwin has nine players on its roster but each player has been contributing. In case someone runs into foul trouble, "we can make up for it," Hayter said.