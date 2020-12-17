Baldwin senior anxious to start basketball season

BALDWIN—Baldwin senior Monique Rowland had a lot of fun during the recently completed volleyball season.

She’s hoping this will carry over into basketball.

It’s a transition period now with athletes waiting to get the green light from state officials to start the winter sports season.

“I’ve been working on lots of college stuff,” Rowland said. “I went into an early college program so I’ll be taking a year off from sports to focus on my associates degree.”

College volleyball is the avenue most appealing to Rowland right now.

Rowland and the girls basketball team got in a week of practice before the state implemented the pause which lasts until Dec. 20.

“It hurts because this is my last year of playing,” Rowland said.

The MHSAA was to announce a winter schedule this week with hopes of getting back to the season.

The Panthers were slated to start their first varsity season in three years.

Gyms currently are inaccessible.

“Our coach (Nikki Bergman) sent us workout stuff that doesn’t require us to meet in a gym to practice while we’re at home at this time,” Rowland said.

The Panthers ended their first week of practice with 11 girls on the team.