Baldwin senior anxious for return of winter sports season

BALDWIN - Monique Rowland is coming off a highly successful volleyball season, and was looking forward to a quick transition to basketball.

That will have to wait for awhile.

Rowland and the Panthers ended the volleyball season on Nov. 4 with a loss in the Fruitport Calvary Christian district against Muskegon Catholic.

"We only lost by a couple of points," Rowland said.

She then went to basketball practice on Nov. 9 and practiced for a week. It was a quick transition from volleyball, she acknowledged.

"Overall, it's a good transition," Rowland said.

But now, Rowland and her teammates will be getting a three-week break, but not what they had wanted. On Sunday, the state and MHSAA put a three-week suspension on winter sports practices until Dec. 9 because of rising COVID numbers.

Regardless of what happens, basketball players will have to be wearing masks, as they did in volleyball. But this could be more of a challenge in a sport like basketball where there's more running.

"It's hard on our breathing," Rowland said.

Rowland, a senior, had a solid season as a junior on last season's junior varsity squad. The 2019-20 season marks the first time in three years Baldwin has had a varsity girls squad. Rowland is expected to be among the team's top scorers.

"It's a little nerve racking," Rowland said. "I just have to practice hard and stay focused."

Layups, Rowland indicated, are her best offensive weapon, plus putbacks.

"I think we'll be a decent team this year," she said.