BALDWIN - A very short spring sports season has ended for Baldwin athletics.

The only sport during the spring was track and field, with a limited number of athletes competing.

Track coach Bob Watkins said two girls competed in the Divisional 4 regional meet a Saugatuck on Friday.

Angelica VanderGeld covered 10 feet, 4 inches in the long jump for 16th. Bre'Indel Watkins was 17th in the shot put with a throw of 14-11.

"You could tell the young ones from the more mature ones," Watkins said.

The track season started late when Baldwin school went on a two-week pause. Watkins is now focusing on football.

"I'm trying to work on a schedule to get the weight room open and get ready for the fall, which seems to be coming up real fast," Watkins said.

The weight room is located in the football building north of the field.