BALDWIN - Nicole McGahey returns as Baldwin cross country coach with the Panthers ready to face action in the West Michigan D League this season.

The league will be having jamborees throughout the fall.

Practices started on Aug. 16. League jamborees are Sept. 15 at Walkerville, Sept. 22 at Mason County Eastern, Sept. 29 at Bear Lake and Oct. 13 at Mesick.

McGahey said she has one high school runner and three potential junior high athletes.

The varsity runner is Evan Wogatzke. He's a junior in his third varsity season and McGahey has coached him each season.

"He's improved a little bit each year," McGahey said. "He's been coming off a couple of injuries. We're working around his injuries."

The goal is for Wogatzke to keep improving his times. Practices take him around town and school grounds.

"We practice four to five times a week after school," McGahey said. "We're hoping for a great year from Evan and see some improvement."

Last season in league action, Wogatzke had respective times of 34:53.2, 35:02.2, 32:22, 34:44, and 33:07.6.