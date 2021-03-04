Baldwin prepares for basket home game with Mesick

BALDWIN – Baldwin basketball coach JJ Eads entered action this week realizing there would be some major challenges.

Baldwin played Manistee Catholic on Monday and had a make up set for Mesick on Thursday.

“MCC is a very solid team and they have great point guard play and tons of experienced seniors,” Eads said

The Mesick game was rescheduled from Feb. 24.

Eads recalls beating Mesick by from 25 to 30 points in the first game last season.

“They return a 19-1 JV squad,” Eads said. “They’re quick and very deep. We have to limit them at the 3-point line. They score the ball real well. They’ll press.”

This will be the only time the two teams play each other during a shortened season. The West Michigan D league teams play each other once for conference standings and have the option for another game which would be nonleague.

Pine River also has two games set for this week.

Thursday, Pine River is at Evart and Saturday is at Manistee Catholic Central

“Evart, like us, is struggling to break into the win column,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “Catholic Central is a new opponent for us. They reached out, looking for a game to help fill their schedule and we had an open date. They are 4-4 heading into this week’s action.”