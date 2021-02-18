Baldwin players set to play key role for team

Baldwin's Chris Brown (1) looks to make the pass against Crossroads on Friday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin's Chris Brown (1) looks to make the pass against Crossroads on Friday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin players set to play key role for team 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN – Karlito McKinney is coming off a strong junior varsity season for Baldwin and is eager to make a solid contribution on the varsity level.

This is his sophomore season.

“We’re overall a good team,” he said, adding “scoring, mainly,” is his key role.

Among his best weapons will be the 3-point shot.

Despite all the delays in getting the season started. “it’s all about staying together,” McKinney said, adding efforts continue on defense

Chris Brown is a junior guard and continues to work on fitting in with his teammates. He feels it’s been going smoothly.

“I’m a good dribbler and passer,” he said. “I just use my quickness.”

Brown likes the 3-point shot and said the key to having success is relaxing and waiting for the goods shot.

He’s confident of a successful season for the team.

“We have good team chemistry,” he said.