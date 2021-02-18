Baldwin players set to play key role for team
BALDWIN – Karlito McKinney is coming off a strong junior varsity season for Baldwin and is eager to make a solid contribution on the varsity level.
This is his sophomore season.
“We’re overall a good team,” he said, adding “scoring, mainly,” is his key role.
Among his best weapons will be the 3-point shot.
Despite all the delays in getting the season started. “it’s all about staying together,” McKinney said, adding efforts continue on defense
Chris Brown is a junior guard and continues to work on fitting in with his teammates. He feels it’s been going smoothly.
“I’m a good dribbler and passer,” he said. “I just use my quickness.”
Brown likes the 3-point shot and said the key to having success is relaxing and waiting for the goods shot.
He’s confident of a successful season for the team.
“We have good team chemistry,” he said.