BALDWIN - Baldwin boys basketball players put in some impressive statistics this season.

Sophomore Carmelo Lindsey averaged 18 points, six points, 2.4 assists and four steals per game while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 63 percent from the free-throw line.

He had a season high 28 points against Crossroads and also 27 points against MCC. He had two four-point plays at Brethren to lead a late comeback. He had 12 rebounds in two games. He scored 20 or more points in eight games.

Dylan Hibma was a senior who averaged 11 points, nine rebounds two blocks and two steals per game.

He had 17 points in Baldwin's rematch against Brethren which has a 6-8 center. He had 10 games with 10 rebounds or more.

"Dylan really runs the floor well for a post player and was a threat for us on both ends of the floor," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said.

Karlito McKinney is a sophomore who averaged nine points, nine rebounds and two steals per game. He hit a clutch 3-pointer in the last minute vs. Mesick in a huge league game, and came up big that same game with 18 points and 13 rebounds. He had six games with 10 or rebounds and a high of 15 vs. Brethren.

"Karlito is always around the ball," Eads said. "He is a relentless rebounder who plays the wing and an undersized post for us. He tries to make the right play and was essential in our success this season.

Senior Lavonte Palmer averaged eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals per game. "He had 15 points and 10 assists in our big win vs Mesick and 14 in a league clinching win against Pentwater and 13 in our district final loss. He played well in big games.

"Lavonte was our primary ball handler most of the season after he joined the team late. He really was unselfish trying to set up his teammates. He does not have huge stats compared to last year but he was really important to our success."

Baldwin won a share of the West Michigan D League title