BALDWIN – Baldwin boys basketball players were disappointed with their loss at home last Thursday against Mesick but were looking forward to home tests against Brethren and Bear Lake on Wednesday and Friday of this week.

“They were a pretty good team,” senior Jesse Pancio said. “We had a couple of guys who were sick too It was kind of unfortunate. We had some bad turnovers.”

The season overall “is going good for the young team we have,” Pancio said. “We just need people to come to practice and get in the work.”

Pancio also continues to be among the top players on the bowling team which is pursuing another league title.

“We’re doing pretty good,” he said. “We’re pretty solid. We have pretty much the same team as last year.”

Other key bowlers are Joe Demos, Remington Owens, Jalik Hawkins and Adam McClure. Owens and Hawkins are both on the basketball team.

The bowling team is hoping to qualify for the state finals again.

Meanwhile, junior guard Carmelo Lindsey continues to have a strong season.

“We have to get better on our defense” Lindsey said, adding that Mesick’s players “all shoot the ball pretty well. We just have to stay in front of them.”

Players need to stay healthy, Lindsey said.

It’s his third varsity season.

“I’m playing OK but I’m sure I could be playing better,” Lindsey said. “I could probably shoot better. It’s our goal to win a district.”

Junior varsity team

The Baldwin lost 52-23 to Mesick on Thursday in JV action.

Demari Lanier had nine points for Baldwin and Davonte Williams had six points.

“It was a little rough,” JV coach Tyler Kempf said. “We had some guys out. We only played with six and Demari got a cramp in the third quarter so we were down to five. We were in it. It was 11-10 after the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime.”

Meisck had a 32-9 scoring edge in the second half.