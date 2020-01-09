Baldwin players eye improvement

Baldwin's Aveon Hobbs (0) focuses on his defense on Tuesday against Crossroads. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Baldwin basketball players like Aveon Hobbs and Leonard McNeeley were happy with the results of a nonscoring scrimmage on Friday at Evart as the Panthers started coming off the holiday break.

"I'm playing well," Hobbs, a freshman said, adding shooting has been a key role, especially from outside. "You need to follow your shot."

The key for the team is "cut down on turnovers," Hobbs said.

"We've been doing pretty good," McNeeley said. "We've had some mental letdowns. We're connecting with each other. Communication is what we need to work on."

Driving to the basket is a strong part of his game, McNeeley said.

"I'm working on my jump shot, midrange and 3-point," he said. "We all work together. We'll know each other."