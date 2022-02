Baldwin 51, Marion 39

MARION – Baldwin was ahead 12-11 after the first quarter of Friday’s West Michigan D League boys basketball battle with Marion. But the Eagles were up 20-18 at halftime.

Baldwin outscored Marion 23-6 in the third quarter for a 41-26 lead going into the fourth.

“In the first half we played their pace which was a little slower,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We got some foul trouble. Carmelo picked up two quick fouls. We just stepped up. We stepped up the defense in the second half and made a run on them and held on in the fourth quarter.”

Lindsey had 22 points including 17 in the second half. SJ Hossler added 11.

“It was a long game,”Eads said. “There were a lot of fouls.”

Wednesday, Baldwin will be at Manistee Catholic. The Panthers will be at home on Friday against Crossroads. Baldwin is 9-2 in the conference and 9-3 overall.