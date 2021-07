BALDWIN – The Walkin Bucket 5-on-5 tournament is set for Friday at Hollister Park.

It will start at 7 p.m., and go until dark.

The tournament coordinator is former Baldwin basketball standout Scotty Anscomb. The rules he established for the tournament includes seven people per team. The game goes to 15 baskets as the winning total. But a team must win by two baskets.

It’s a two-game elimination format. All players will be 18 years or older. Preregistration has taken place.

The game will be under the lights and could very well go past midnight, Anscomb indicated. He’s received approval to have games go that late.

He added he has nine teams that are registered.

It’s boys only and teams are from Baldwin, Ludington, Grand Rapids, Reed City and other areas.

Anscomb played in Baldwin and graduated in 2018. He played 2 ½ years on the varsity teams who were conference and district champs and won a record number of games.