Baldwin opens season with win over Manistee Catholic Central

Baldwin's Dylan Hibma (left) provides the defensive power against MCC. (Star photo/John Raffel Baldwin's Dylan Hibma (left) provides the defensive power against MCC. (Star photo/John Raffel Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin opens season with win over Manistee Catholic Central 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MANISTEE - Baldwin opened its season with Wednesday's (Feb. 10) West Michigan D League win over Manistee Catholic Central.

MCC led 15-12 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime. The hosts led 43-40 after the third period.

Carmelo Lindsey had 19 points with 13 in the fourth quarter. Dylan Hibma had 13 points. Derek Mock and Chris Brown had nine apiece.

"It was a little bit of slow start, being our first start and Catholic got a game in on Monday," CCA coach JJ Eads said. "We were down by 10 in the second quarter and came back at halftime. In the third quarter, we were down by 10 again, but came back and got a tough win.

"I'm very proud of the guys. We only had three guys who played varsity last year and Catholic has seven or eight. It's nice to get a win against a good experienced team like Catholic."

The JV team for Baldwin won 55-53 with Anthony Austin hitting a 17-foot buzzer beater for the win. Javon Hawkins had 18 points for Baldwin.

The JV team is coached by Shawn Williams, assisted by Brandon Childress and Billy Austin.

"I have a great young staff," Williams said. "Coach Austin was telling them about the type of defense. Coach Brandon is my offensive guy and drew up a play. The guys executed and we won the game at the buzzer. As a coach, it was good all the way around. We preach communication and we preach execution. I'm proud of my guys. our guys come to practice every day are working hard."

Crossroads was the varsity opponent on Friday but did not have a JV team.