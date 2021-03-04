Baldwin nets impressive win over Manistee Catholic Lindsey scores 29 points for Baldwin

BALDWIN – Baldwin hosted Manistee Catholic and won 66-43 on Monday in boys basketball action.

Carmelo Lindsey scored 29 points for Baldwin.

The two teams are West Michigan D League rivals but this was a nonconference game played to fill out the schedule.

The Panthers led 26-6 after the first quarter, 45-19 at halftime and 57-29 after three quarters.

Lindsey scored 16 of his points in the first quarter.

Also for Baldwin, Karlito McKinney had 10 points and Derek Mock had eight.

The win improved Baldwin’s record to 5-1.

“The boys came out and played great basketball today,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “Up there in our first game (with Manistee Catholic), we eked out a four-point win. We came out and had an impressive first half.

“Our energy was great in the first half. We moved the ball well and defended well. We had way too many fouls tonight. We have some rebounding issues. We have to learn from the second half that we have to keep up the intensity.”

Baldwin is home with Mesick on Thursday and is at Marion on Monday.