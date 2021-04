BALDWIN - Jalik Hawkins just got done with a strong bowling season at Baldwin for a team that won a conference title and played in the state tournament.

He can hardly wait for next year.

Hawkins was also a key basketball player for Baldwin.

A junior, Hawkins was in his third year of varsity bowling.

"This is one of my best seasons," he said.

His average has been between 150 and 160.

"You always have to have a good attitude," he said. "Once you have a bad attitude, it messes up your game."

Doing two sports at one time, "interferes with some practices but it's not really hard."

Hawkins said he strives for consistency and focuses on spares.

"We have no weak spots," Hawkins said.

He played both varsity and JV basketball for a Panther team which won a league title.