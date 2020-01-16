Baldwin middle school team opens season

Baldwin's Yesenia Perfitt (5) brings the ball down the court for the Panther middle school team on Monday. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- The Baldwin middle school girls basketball team made its debut on Monday with home games for the Panthers against Marion.

The Panthers struggled in both games. The A team lost 36-6 while the B team suffered a 30-2 setback.

For the A team, Naomi Marsh-Robinson scored three pins. Phillissa Love had two points for the Baldwin B team.

Nate Fricke is coaching the two teams, assisted by Duane Roberts, who filled in for Fricke's absence on Monday.

"Right now I'm filling in," Roberts said on Monday. "We've had three practices. For a lot of girls, it was their first time playing basketball. Moving on from this point, there's a lot of work to be done. But it's only the beginning. One thing to notice it doesn't matter what your record is. Several of them are shy and nervous in front of the crowd.

"We have numbers. We have to get the girls more confident in shooting and moving the ball around."

Eighth graders on the Baldwin roster are Abigail (Abby) Pontz, Kelsie Hayter, Daisy Simmons and Naomi Marsh-Robinson.

Seventh graders are Phyllis Love, Yesenia Pefitt and Nic'kasia Toliver. Sixth graders are Ra'Kyah Smith, Kyra Kelly, Rebecca VanderGeld, Lilley Munson and Clara Singer.

The Panthers were scheduled to play at home this past Wednesday against Manistee Catholic Central and next Wednesday at Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy.